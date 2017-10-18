م 5:05 2017/10/18

The Job expo for employment and job opportunities, organized by the Administrative Development Ministry in cooperation with the Economic Group for Promoting International Investment, kicked off Tuesday at Dama Rose Hotel with the participation of 80 economic companies.

In a statement to journalists following a tour in the expo’s pavilions, Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman said that the event constitutes a societal and national activity in the line of preparations to rebuild a brighter future for Syria. He stressed the importance of participatory between private and public sectors to build a healthy economic society that is capable of coping with all challenges, underlining the need for training the youth and improving their talents and skills to be usefully utilized. In turn, Minister of Administrative Development Salam al-Saffaf said that the expo supports the process of qualifying human resources, calling for coordination between private companies and training centers in terms of training programs and courses to meet the market’s needs and requirements. Director of Human Resources at Katerji Trading Company, Roula Raslan, underlined the company’s endeavors to attract and hire young talents, adding that the expo provides an important opportunity to join efforts of private and public sectors to further boost national economy.

The 3-day expo includes specialized symposiums on strategic issues related to growth and economic and social development in training and employment protocols and programs, in addition to an interactive exhibition.