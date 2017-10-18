م 5:05 2017/10/18

Syrian long narrative film “ Fires” won the gold award as the best integrated film at the Arab Film Festival held within Cinerama Rotterdam Festivity in Holland.

Director of the film Mohammad Abdel Aziz told SANA on Monday that winning the gold award enhances Syria’s presence at the international scene despite the war which the Syrian people are suffering from and proves the genuine role of the Syrian culture based upon its heritage. He said that the Syrian cinema as a technical tool is capable of harvesting awards in the Arab and international festivities. In “Fires”, Abdul Aziz captures one day of the daily strive of four women amid the burning fires of the war that threatens to burn everyone and everything.

The Arab Film Festival presents the Arab world from within through its annual film festival in Rotterdam and various other events throughout the year.

