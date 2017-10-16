م 5:05 2017/10/16

The Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli violation of the country’s airspace near the Lebanese border, forcing the enemy’s warplanes to retreat.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said in a statement that at 8: 51 am on Monday Israeli warplanes violated Syria’s airspace on the border with Lebanon in Baalbek area, to which “our air defenses responded and directly hit one of the jets, forcing [the enemy] to retreat.” The Command’s statement also said that the Israeli enemy fired at 11: 38 am a number of missiles from inside the occupied territories that hit a Syrian army position in the countryside of Damascus, resulting in material damage. The Command warned of the “dangerous repercussions” of Israel’s repeated aggression attempts, stressing Syria’s determination to continue its war against the terrorist groups, Israel’s arm in the region.

