م 5:05 2017/10/16

Damascus is hosting the 108th session of the meeting of the Executive Office and the General Secretariat of the Arab Pharmacists Union after 7-year absence of activity in the Syrian capital.

The session’s activities started with an event discussing the concepts and applications of alternative therapy and traditional medicine, organized by the Syrian Pharmacists Syndicate in cooperation with Damascus University in the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Syndicate heads and representatives of pharmacist organizations from Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Libya, Tunisia, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine and Yemen have come to Damascus to discuss issues related to developing the pharmaceutical situation in the Arab countries.

