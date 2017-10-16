م 5:05 2017/10/16

Syria and Iran singed on Sunday a cooperation protocol to boost media ties, exchange expertise, training, news coverage and joint drama production.

The protocol was signed by Information Minister Mohamad Ramez Turjman and Chairman of Radio & TV Organization in Iran Abdul Ali Ali Askari.

“The protocol stipulates for raising the level of media coordination and cooperation through making joint drama production, exchanging expertise and training courses as well as cooperation in the field of satellites,” Minister Turjman said in a statement following the signing ceremony.

