م 5:05 2017/10/16

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh has strongly condemned the incursion of Turkish army into Idleb province, considering it as a blatant aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

“ The people’s Assembly condemns the Turkish flagrant aggression on the Syrian territory in Idleb province which constitutes a blatant aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and a flagrant violation of international law and norms,” Sabbagh, who heads Syria’s delegation to the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union(IPU), said Sunday.

He added that the Turkish aggression endangers the Syrian people and has nothing to do with what has been agreed upon by the guarantors’ states in Astana.

