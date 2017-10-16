م 5:05 2017/10/16

Temperature degrees will remain around average or slightly lower in most areas as the country is affected by a superficial low pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general. Rain showers are expected to fall over different areas across the country. The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 26/12, Homs 28/10, Lattakia 29/17, Aleppo 27/12 and Deir Ezzor 30/14.

