م 5:05 2017/10/16

Syria dismissed the US administration’s position on the Iranian nuclear deal and its threat to cancel the deal and impose new coercive sanctions on Iran, saying this stance shows that this administration does not respect the conventions and its obligations under international agreements.

This also shows that the US administration’s attitudes towards international security and stability cannot be trusted, an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement on Sunday. The source said it is “unacceptable” that the US administration turns its back on this deal and uses the language of threats, as this “contravenes the international conventions and pacts,” while Iran has strictly committed to the deal, as confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the countries that are signatories to the deal, including the US’s allies. The Ministry’s source said Syria was not surprised by the Trump’s administration’s stance against the Iran nuclear deal and its attempt to pull out of it in line with the anti-deal attitudes of the Israeli government and the latter’s supporters in Washington.