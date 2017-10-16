م 5:05 2017/10/16

Speaker of People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, has stressed the importance of the world states’ standing in face of the dark forces that exercise terrorism against all those who are different from them in terms of ideology, religion and race.

In his speech before the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union(IPU) in St. Petersburgon on Monday, Sabbagh pointed out that the Takfiri terrorism to which Syria and Iraq are being exposed represents a clear evidence on the need for joint action to confront it. He called upon the parliamentary delegations to play an active role in the cultural, ideological and political confrontation process, to work together as parliamentarians to halt the financing and arming of terrorists and to issue the required laws for that, as well as to apply the UN relevant resolutions.

Sabbagh stressed the need for spreading the culture of amity, tolerance and peace, pointing out that all the international agreements that aim at boosting dialogue among nations, religions and the respect of the other are in a real test.

