م 5:05 2017/10/16

The Syrian national football team won wide acclaim for its performance in the World Cup qualifying play-off, with the recent praise coming from the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA).

In a report published on its official website, the FIFA said that despite the sad end of Syria’s dream of a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia with defeat against Australia in the second leg of the AFC play-off 1-2, but the “outstanding performance heralds a better future for Syrian football.” The report noted that the Syrian team’s exploits have been a source of joy for many of their weary compatriots, who have had to endure a devastating war and great loss of life since 2011. “The enormous support shown by the Syrian fans to their national team throughout the qualifiers was striking proof that football can do the impossible and break down the kind of barriers that divide a nation,” the report said.

