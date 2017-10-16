م 5:05 2017/10/16

The spectacular and breath-taking performance of Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Almeh took the spotlight when the whole world seems to be watching. Almeh has succeeded in preventing the most dangerous Asian strikers from scoring in FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Asian Qualifiers.

Interviewed by SANA Sports Bulletin, Almeh stressed that the Syrian football team has played to their full potential and truly deserves to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, expressing gratitude to all soccer fans for their continued support, passion and encouragement. “We were glad to bring a smile to the faces of our people and tried hard to keep it,” said Almeh, promising to do their best and compete with Asia’s renowned football teams in the UAE in 2019 to qualify for 2022 World Cup. Almeh said “Being a goalkeeper involves great responsibility. Mistakes are not tolerated since goalkeeper is the responsible for the team’s victory or loss.

Goalkeeper Almeh was born in the Syrian city of Homs in 1991. He started his football career with al-Wathbeh Club in 2000 and joined several Syrian football teams, the last of which is al-Ittihad.

