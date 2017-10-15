م 4:04 2017/10/15

Russian President Vladimir Putin called upon the international community to consider the process of post-war reconstruction of Syria and to mobilize aid for that.

“I suppose that the international community should begin mulling over Syrian’s post-war reconstruction, over how, what sort of aid and how much of aid should be provided for to that and other regional countries, how to assist more effectively in the social and economic growth and the strengthening of government institutions, including the legislative authority,” Putin said Saturday in a speech to the opening session of the 136th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in St. Petersburg.

Putin pointed out that Russia exerts all possible efforts to stabilize the military and political situation in Syria, adding that the areas under control of terrorists shrank several times during the past two years where many cities and towns were liberated and huge losses were inflicted upon the terrorists. Putin stressed that the Russian forces in the Syrian territories work in complete concordance with the Syrian authorities and within international law frameworks.

Activities of 137th General Assembly of International Parliamentary Union kicked off on Saturday evening in St. Petersburg city with the participation of Syrian delegation headed by Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh.

