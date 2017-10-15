م 4:04 2017/10/15

Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the United States carpet-bombing of residential neighborhoods in Raqqa city left thousands of civilians casualties and damaged infrastructure and water sources in the city.

“Carpet bombing of residential areas accommodated by civilians, which the United States and “the US-led” coalition carry out, along with deliberate destruction of all natural water sources in Raqqa have brought about nothing but several thousand victims among the population and vivid examples of that military operation’s faulty planning,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. In the same context, the Ministry’s spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that such actions show that the US-led international coalition is “in a deadlock” in contrast with the successful operations of the Syrian army in al-Mayadeen city in Deir Ezzor.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the backup and alliance forces, regained control over al-Mayadeen city, 45 km southeast of Deir Ezzor after eliminating the latest ISIS gatherings there.

