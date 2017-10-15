م 4:04 2017/10/15

The Syrian Air Force carried out intensive strikes against ISIS fortifications and supply routes in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province.

A military source told SANA that the airstrikes targeted positions and gatherings of ISIS in the city of al-Muhassan and the villages of Boqrous Fouqani and to the east of Boqrous al-Tahtani and al-Boulail. Scores of terrorists were killed in the airstrikes, in addition to destroying one of their armored vehicles and a number of machinegun-equipped cars.

