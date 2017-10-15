م 4:04 2017/10/15

Temperature degrees will remain around average or slightly lower in most areas as the country is affected by a low superficial air pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general. Local showers accompanied by thunderstorms will fall over the coastal and the northern areas. The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low to medium in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syria cities will be as follows: Damascus 26/12, Daraa 25/11, Homs 26/12, Lattakia 27/17, Aleppo 26/12 and Deir Ezzor 259/14.

