م 3:03 2017/10/15

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh stressed that priority of work in Syrian is given to combating terrorism and the hostile aggression which targets the Syrian heritage and civilization.

Sabbagh was speaking during the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic’s delegation in the coordination session among Arab delegations on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

“Members of the People’s Assembly are working relentlessly on realizing national reconciliation on all Syrian territory to become a basic gate to spread security and safety and to pave the way for the return of normal life after eradicating the last hotbeds of terrorism in Syria,” Sabbagh said. MP Salam Saqir, in a statement, underlined the importance of participation of parliamentarian women and the representation of women to obtain their rights on all levels, particularly at the parliament.

