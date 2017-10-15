م 3:03 2017/10/15

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that he would head a Russian parliamentary delegation which will visit Damascus at the invitation of Syrian side in the first half of next year.

Volodin said in statement on Saturday that it is likely that European parliamentarians will join their Russian colleagues in the visit. For his part, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Relations, Leonid Slutsky announced that the Russian side will work toward joining their colleagues from European countries in this visit. He affirmed that the joint visit will strengthen the parliamentary contacts in terms of accelerating the expansion of the cessation of hostilities system to include all the Syrian territories as well as helping the reconstruction of Syrian infrastructure.

On Friday, Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh, who heads the Syria delegation to the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, met Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko and Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. Sabbagh invited Volodin to visit Syria with a Russian parliamentary delegation.