The Syrian snooker player, youngster Yazan al-Haddad has earned the gold medal of the Arab under-20 Snooker Championship currently held in the United Arab Emirates

The young cueist, who aged under 15 years old, won six games and lost one, advancing on Egyptian player Abdul Rahman Shaheen who ranked second while the Iraqi player Muneeb Ali came in the third place. In a phone call with Chairman of the Syrian Billiards and Snooker Federation, Micheal al-Khoury, stressed the Syrian snooker team’s determination to achieve good results despite strong competition. He noted that 39 players representing 10 states including the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Libya, Palestine and Iraq in addition to Syria have took part in the championship.

