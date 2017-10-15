م 3:03 2017/10/15

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Syria won four awards at the 32nd edition of the Alexandria Mediterranean Countries Film Festival, which wrapped up in Alexandria, Egypt on Thursday.

Three out of five Syrian narrative films, produced by the General Establishment for Cinema, earned various awards within the Nour El Sherif for Arab Movie Making contest, named after the well-known contemporary Egyptian actor (April 1946 – August 2015). “The Father”, directed by the famous Bassel al-Khateeb won the Jury Award, while Ayman Zidan earned the Best Actor Award and “Maward” film, directed by Ahmad Ibrahim Ahmad, won Ahmed El Hadri Award for First and Second Best Film, named after the renowned Egyptian cinema critic and historian.

In the official contest, actor Mohammad al-Ahmad won Omar El Sherif Best Actor Award for his role in the film “A Man and Three Days”, directed by Joud Saeed. The award is named after the famous Egyptian international actor Omar El Sherif (April 1932 – July 2015) who is best known for his appearances in both British and American productions.

