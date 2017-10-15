م 3:03 2017/10/15

Pilot Mohammad Soufan returned homeland on Friday following prompt efforts by authorities concerned to release him.

The pilot’s fighter jet fell on the Turkish territory due to technical defect last March. “The authorities concerned have spared no effort to release the pilot, and used all available means to keep him safe,” informed sources said. Pilot Mohammad Soufan was carrying out a mission against terrorist groups in Idleb when a technical failure caused the plane to fall down on the Turkish territory.

