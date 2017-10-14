م 5:05 2017/10/14

Temperature degrees will remain around or slightly lower than average as the country is affected by a superficial low air pressure accompanied by western airstreams in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general. Rain showers are expected on the coastal mountains and high humidity will affect the western and southern areas. The wind will be low in speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 27/14, Daraa 26/11, Homs 28/14, Hama 30/15, Lattakia 27/20, Aleppo 28/13 and Deir Ezzor 30/15.

