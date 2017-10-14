م 5:05 2017/10/14

Army units further advanced in al-Mayadeen city in the course of continued military operations against ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

SANA reporter said that army units carried out intensive operations against ISIS terrorists’ hideouts in al-Mayadeen city in the southeastern countryside, establishing control over al-Tibeh village that is adjacent to the city and advancing into al-Mayadeen neighborhoods from the western part, particularly al-Baloum neighborhood, the Industrial area and al-Madajin, The reporter added that fierce clashes erupted between the army units and ISIS terrorists in the direction of Khsham-Hatla east of the Euphrates River and the fronts of al-Orfi and al-Sinaa in Deir Ezzor city, killing or injuring many of the terrorists.

The army’s Air and Artillery forces destroyed fortified positions and vehicles for ISIS in the cities of Mohassan and al-Mayadeen, the villages of Buqrus, al-Jneineh, al-Husseiniyeh, Hatla, Saalou, Zeban, Hawaej Zeban, al-Boleil, al-Salehiya and the neighborhoods of Kanamat, al-Hamidiyeh, al-Sheikh Yaseen, Khasarat and al-Ardi, the reporter said. Local sources in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor reported that ISIS terrorists executed three people by slaughtering them in al-Intilaq roundabout in al-Bokmal city, a day after a civilian was killed and his body was hung at al-Hissan village’s roundabout in the northwestern countryside.

