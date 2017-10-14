م 5:05 2017/10/14

Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman affirmed the need to strengthen the joint cooperation with Iran in the media work field, particularly regarding technical support and TV drama production.

The Information Minister’s remarks came during a meeting with Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Abdulali Ali-Asgari, held at the General Establishment for Television and Radio Production in Damascus on Friday the 13th of October 2017. Tourjman referred to the need of close cooperation with Iran to find ways to support the Syrian TV drama production, mainly the the Establishment, in the light of systematic targeting of Syrian drama and the elements of its production in the course of the terrorist aggression against Syria. In turn, Ali-Asgari said that Iran has a lot of potentials that can be used for developing the bilateral cooperation with Syria, including for upgrading joint production to a higher level.

