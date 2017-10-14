م 5:05 2017/10/14

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh emphasized the importance of strengthening and developing the Syrian-Russian parliamentary relations, saying: “We are counting on deepening our bilateral cooperation in all fields,”

During his meeting with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko in Saint Petersburg on Saturday Sabbagh said: “The Syrian people alone have the right to decide their own future without any outside interference in their internal affairs,” expressing the Syrian people’s appreciation of Russia’s support to his country and its positive role at the level of the Inter-Parliamentary Union(IPU). For her part, Matvienko stressed the importance of developing bilateral parliamentary relations, expressing Russia’s intention to continue backing Syria in its fight against terrorism. During the meeting, Matvienko expressed her condolences to the Syrian people over the victims of the terrorist bombings hit Damascus a few days ago.

Activities of 137th General Assembly of International Parliamentary Union will kick off on Saturday evening in St. Petersburg city with the participation of Syrian delegation headed by Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh. The agenda of five-day IPU assembly discusses issues that run under the titles of boosting the cultural pluralism and peace through dialogue between religions and customs.

