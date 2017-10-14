م 5:05 2017/10/14

Army units have regained full control over al-Mayadeen city, after intense fighting with ISIS terrorists and eliminating the last of their gatherings there.

Army units, in cooperation with the supporting and allied forces, regained control over al-Mayadeen city, about 45km southeast of Deir Ezzor city, killing big numbers of ISIS terrorists and destroying their weapons and equipment, a military source said on Saturday the 14th of October 2017. The source told SANA that army units are chasing remnants of ISIS terrorists out of al-Mayadeen while the engineering units are clearing land mines left in the town.

Controlling al-Mayadeen city is an important step towards the eradication of ISIS terrorists completely from the Euphrates valley, where units of the army, covered by Syrian and Russian Air Forces, have been launching wide operations since breaking Deir Ezzor siege on September 5th. These operations resulted in the restoration of dozens of villages and towns in the countryside of the city.

