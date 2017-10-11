م 4:04 2017/10/11

Russian Defense Ministry asked for a clarification from Washington about the latter’s attempts to turn the areas of the US forces’ presence in al-Tanf into springboards for ISIS terrorists to launch attacks on a number of sites in Syria’s al-Badia.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that the Russian side had already drawn the American attention to the fact that turning al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian border into a black hole to launch their attacks is illegal.

The question how about 300 ISIS militants using pick-up trucks who tried to block the strategically important Damascus-Deir Ezzor highway, through which supplies for Syrian troops are brought and humanitarian aid for the population is delivered, penetrated into the US-controlled area in al-Tanf remains unanswered,” the general said.

