م 4:04 2017/10/11

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Head of the Syrian Exporters Federation (SEF) Mohammad al-Sawah said that about twenty tons of Syrian goods are shipped daily via Damascus International Airport, marking a big increase compared to the early years of the crisis in the country.

In a statement on the sidelines of launching the regular maritime route between Lattakia Port and the Russian Port of Novorossiysk, al-Sawah pointed out that the real price of the current daily export load, mostly of clothing and textiles, is estimated at USD 500,000, which reflects positively on the foreign exchange market. He added that the SEF is coordinating with FlyDamas Airlines to keep pace with the increasing export shipments through air freight, hoping to open border crossings with Iraq and Jordan in the next phase, which will support the export operations along with the regular maritime line between Syria and Russia.

