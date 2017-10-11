م 4:04 2017/10/11

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Temperature degrees will drop to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial low pressure accompanied by western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general. Local showers are expected to fall over the northern and the coastal areas. The wind will be changeable to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 28/13, Daraa 26/14, Homs 27/16, Lattakia 29/20, Aleppo 25/15 and Deir Ezzor 29/16.

