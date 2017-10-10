م 4:04 2017/10/10

State Minister of the National Reconciliation Affairs Dr. Ali Haidar affirmed that China could play an important role in consolidating local reconciliations, adding that Syria needs China’s efforts in the reconstruction stage.

During a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador in Syria Qi Qianjin, Haidar said that local reconciliation is a solid foundation for launching the reconstruction project at it will help in restoring normal life and security to the residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural areas. In turn, Qianjin affirmed China’s support for the political process in Syria without external interference and its willingness to provide the necessary expertise and capabilities for the reconstruction process. In a press statement following the meeting, Haidar affirmed Syria’s need for China’s friendly efforts in the reconstruction phase and its support for the local reconciliation project, stressing the role of providing humanitarian assistance in making these reconciliations a success.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador said his government will provide immediate support to Syria in the reconstruction process, adding that the government is encouraging Chinese enterprises and companies to participate in reconstruction and make more efforts in the economic development and infrastructure projects in Syria.

