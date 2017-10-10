م 4:04 2017/10/10

Army units regained control over all the hills and the positions on the Syrian-Jordanian borders in the southeastern countryside of Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter in Damascus Countryside said that army units, in cooperation with the allied and the supporting forces, destroyed the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists at the hills and the positions near the Syrian-Jordanian borders in the southeastern countryside of Damascus. The reporter added that by establishing control over these hills and positions, the army has established control over an area of 8 thousand square km in the southeastern countryside.

