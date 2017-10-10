م 4:04 2017/10/10

Deliberations of the 10th session of the Syrian-Russian Joint Committee for Economic, Commercial, Scientific and Technical Cooperation kicked off Tuesday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi.

A bilateral meeting was held earlier this morning between head of the Syrian side, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russian side. An expanded meeting at ministerial level co-chaired by al-Moallem and Rozogin was also held. Activities of final meeting for the signature of Joint Protocol will convene later.

On Monday, the Syrian and Russian technical experts started their meeting in Sochi within the tenth session of Syrian-Russian joint committee for economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation.

A number of Syrian and Russian businessmen are taking part in committee’s 10th session.

