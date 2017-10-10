م 4:04 2017/10/10

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson coordination between the two countries to provide the functioning of de-escalation zones and promote the political settlement in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, Lavrov renewed his call to fighting terrorist organizations in Syria and respecting its territorial integrity. The two sides also discussed the current situation on the Korean peninsula as well as bilateral cooperation, expressing support to continue dialogue on complicated issues of Russian-US relations.

