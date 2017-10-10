م 4:04 2017/10/10

The Cuban Embassy in Damascus on Monday held a reception ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Ernesto Che Guevara’s absence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador Rogerio Manuel Santana said that the fighting spirit of the legendary Che Guevara still present and it is best represented by the heroism and bravery of the Syrian people and army in defending Syria and the entire world against terrorism. He recalled the history of Che Guevara and his visit to Syria in 1959 as an ambassador for Cuba and Fidel Castro.

In a statement to journalists, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad said that Damascus has always maintained a supportive stance towards the anti-imperialist struggle of peoples around the world. He added that Syria, backed by its allies, will continue its battle against terrorism despite the U.S. attempts to slow down the progress of Syrian army in Deir Ezzor and other areas till achieving final victory.

Several paintings, photos and phrases about legendary Che Guevara’s life and his visits to Arab countries were screened during the ceremony.

