م 4:04 2017/10/10

The Defense Ministry published new evidence of the involvement of the Israeli occupation and the US-led international alliance in supporting, funding, and providing weapons and ammo to terrorist organizations in Syria.

In a report published on Monday the 9th of October 2017, the Defense Ministry said that since the start of the war on Syria, large amounts of Western-made weapons and ammo were seized in different areas in Syria, and American-made weapons were sighted in the possession of terrorists from ISIS and other terror organizations. The Ministry said that these weapons are procured through various channels and via companies in Eastern Europe affiliated with US and NATO intelligence agencies, and then they are delivered to Turkey or Saudi Arabia via European ports of the American Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

