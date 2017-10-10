م 4:04 2017/10/10

Temperature degrees will continue to drop to become slightly below average as the country is affected by a superficial low pressure coming from the southeast and accompanied by western air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be partly cloudy in general. Thundershowers are expected to fall especially over the northern and the coastal areas. The wind will be southwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low to medium in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 25/14, Daraa 24/13, Homs 25/14, Lattakia 25/18, Aleppo 24/14 and Deir Ezzor 28/16.

