Syrian athlete Mohammad Hasna Babilli won a bronze medal at the World Shotokan Karate Championship which is hosted by Hungary with the participation of 42 states.
Babili, 57 years old, harvested the bronze medal at the open-weight individual fighting competition for the second year in a row.
