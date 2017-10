م 3:03 2017/10/9

Four children were injured on Saturday when an explosive device planted by terrorists went off in Arran village in Aleppo eastern countryside.

A source at Aleppo Police Command told SANA that four children were injured in the blast of an explosive device planted by terrorists in Arran village and they were transported to al-Razi Hospital in Aleppo to receive the required treatment.