2017/10/9

Tishreen Newspaper

Syria Millennium

Temperature degrees will drop to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial low pressure coming from the southeast and accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be partly cloudy in general. Thundershowers are expected to fall over different areas across the country. The wind will be southwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low to medium in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 28/13, Daraa 27/13, Homs 27/13, Lattakia 27/17, Aleppo 27/14 and Deir Ezzor 32/17.

