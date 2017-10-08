م 4:04 2017/10/8

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the developments of the situation in Syria with the permanent members of Russian Security Council.

Sputnik quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday that “The meeting participants exchanged opinions on the situation in Syria focusing on the positive development of the situation after the effective activities of the Russian Aerospace Forces supporting the Syrian army’s offensive operation,” Peskov said.

