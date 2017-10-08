م 4:04 2017/10/8

Russian Defense Ministry announced that the remaining area of Syrian territory under the control of ISIS terrorist organization had shrunk to less than 10 percent.

The Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that since the Russian aerospace forces joint the fight against ISIS terrorists in Syria on September 30, 2015, the territory controlled by ISIS shrank to less than 10 percent.

Konashenkov noted that ISIS terrorists were controlling large areas of Syrian territory directly or indirectly until September 2015, two years after the launch of the so-called US-led international coalition against ISIS, adding that the US strategy was then to watch ISIS terrorists advancing, arm “head-cutters” under the guise of helping what is-called “opposition” to bring down the Syrian state.

