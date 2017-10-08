م 4:04 2017/10/8

The 29th Fine Art Exhibition, titled “Salute to October” kicked off on Thursday evening at Al-Shaab Gallery for Fine Arts.

The exhibition is organized by the Political Administration in cooperation with the Plastic Artists Union under the patronage of Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Defense Minister Gen. Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

60 artists are participating in the ten-day exhibition depicting in their works the emotional state of the heroics of the ancestors and sons and the value and sublime meanings of sacrifice in defense of the homeland, marking the 44th anniversary of the 1973 October Liberation War against the Israeli enemy. Speaking to the journalists at the exhibition’s opening, Deputy Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Shawa said that the meanings embodied in October Liberation War and the victories currently achieved by the Syrian army currently are “grand”.

