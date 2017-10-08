م 4:04 2017/10/8

Health Minister Nizar Yazigi discussed with Pakistani Ambassador in Damascus Syed Athar Hussain Bukhari mechanisms to enhance cooperation in

Yazigi expressed the ministry’s readiness to cooperate with the Republic of Pakistan, which will be reflected positively on the services of the health sector. In turn, Bukhari expressed his country’s interest in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially health.

In recent years, the Ministry of Health has announced its intention to import medicines and medical equipment from eastern countries in order to overcome the the unilateral economic measures imposed on Syria by Europe and the US.

