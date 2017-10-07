م 4:04 2017/10/7

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed the necessity of unifying the “opposition” in Syria in one delegation in Geneva talks without any preconditions according to the UN Security Council resolution no.2254.

During a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Kairat Abdrakhmanov in Astana on Friday, Lavrov said that Russia and Kazakhstan believe it is necessary to curb an unprecedented surge of terrorism in the Middle East and join forces to establish peace in the region.

Lavrov pointed out to the efforts of the countries that contributed to the success of the Astana process on resolving the crisis in Syria, noting that the meetings held in the Kazakh capital with the participation of the Syrian government and “opposition” encouraged the issue of “direct” dialogue between them.

