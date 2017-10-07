م 4:04 2017/10/7

Russian Defense Ministry said that some 180 ISIS terrorists, most of them are foreign mercenaries, were killed in Russian airstrikes that targeted the terrorist organization’s positions in Deir Ezzor during the past 24 hours.

The Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that 40 ISIS terrorists holding the Tajik and Iraqi nationalities were killed and a backing center that belongs to them was destroyed along with seven vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns in the Russian strikes on the surrounding of al-Bukmal city.

80 more terrorists including nine from North Caucasus were killed at the vicinity of al-Mayadeen city, in addition to destroying 18 vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns and three ammunition caches, according to Konashenkov.

