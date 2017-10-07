م 4:04 2017/10/7

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that the Syrian people only can decide the future of their country without any foreign interference.

Zarif, In an interview with the American Newsweek Magazine published by Iranian mass media, said “Syria’s political future is related to the Syrian people only and they are the only ones who can decide it.” He indicated that Iran works on facing extremism and laying the basis for stability in the region.

