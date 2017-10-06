ص 11:11 2017/10/6

President Bashar al-Assad and Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Iranian Shura Council Alaeddin Boroujerdi expressed their absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq or any of the region’s countries, commenting on the referendum held recently in North Iraq.

In a meeting on Thursday the 5th of October 2017, both sides stressed that confronting the dangers facing the countries of the region, especially the threat of terrorism, requires the consolidation of the factors of unity and harmony among all the components of the region’s peoples.

Talks between President al-Assad and Boroujerdi, who is accompanied by an official delegation, discussed the latest developments in the war on terrorism and the regional and international developments, with both sides stressing that the recent developments in the region and the world cannot be separated from the war against terrorism going on in Syria.

President al-Assad affirmed the importance of strengthening political action in order to fortify the position of the axis fighting against terrorism and expand it to stand up against the other axis that seeks to spread chaos and use terrorism as a tool to achieve its interests.

In turn, Boroujerdi said the successive victories achieved by the Syrian army and its allies and friends are drawing the beginning of the demise of the terrorist organizations, which are used as a spearhead to impose the projects of the West and Zionist entity at the expense of the interests and future of the Syrian people and the peoples of the region.

The delegation affirmed Iran’s determination to continue supporting Syria not only in its war against terrorism, but also in its battle for reconstruction, saying Tehran is ready to do everything in this regard through expanding the prospects of economic cooperation in various fields to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

