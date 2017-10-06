ص 11:11 2017/10/6

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

A military source announced restoring control over the villages of Tal Shehab and al-Laj in the eastern countryside of Homs after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS in them.

The source told SANA that army units carried out on Thursday morning a military operation against ISIS gatherings in the villages of Tal Shehab and al-Laj to the east of Jebb al-Jarrah in eastern Homs. As a result of the operation, the army re-established control over the villages completely after killing 20 terrorists, injuring 13 others and destroying their equipment. Later, units of army regained control over the villages of al-Wadiha, Salam Sharqi and Um Twinah near Jub al-Jarah in Homs eastern countryside. Army units continued their advance to eliminate ISIS terrorists from southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor and became at distance of 5 km from outskirts of al-Mayadeen city.

