Families that had fled the terrorists organizations in Flita town in Damascus Countryside have started to return to their homes.

SANA reporter in Western Qalamoun area said that hundreds of families came back on Thursday to their houses in Flita town after the engineering units of the Syrian army has fully cleared it and dismantled all explosive devices left behind by the terrorists. Mayor of Flita Jihad Aude said that 2000 families will gradually return to their homes in the town, adding that the municipality’s teams and workshops will work in cooperation with Damascus Countryside Governorate to provide the services and rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure in the town.

In August, the Syrian Army, in cooperation with the supporting forces, established control over the Western Qalamoun area completely after eliminating the last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS there.

