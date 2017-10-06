ص 11:11 2017/10/6

Army units thwarted on Wednesday an ISIS attack on a military post in the southwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor, in parallel with continued airstrikes in al-Mayadin in the southeastern part of the province.

The army members clashed with the ISIS terrorists who attacked the military post, located in in Kabajib town, killing scores of them and destroying their weapons and munitions, a military source told SANA. Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force launched intensive strikes against fortified positions, centers and movements of ISIS terrorists in the villages of Buqrus al-Fouqani, Jadid Ekeidat, al-Bouleil, and al-Mayadin city in the eastern and southeastern countryside of the province. The source affirmed that a large number of the terrorists were killed and several of their armored vehicles, cars equipped with machineguns, and artillery positions were destroyed in the airstrikes.

In the same context, SANA reporter said the army advanced further on Deir Ezzor-al-Mayadin road, establishing control over new areas after fierce clashes with ISIS. A number of ISIS terrorists were killed or injured and three vehicles rigged with a large amount of explosive materials and other vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns were destroyed in the course of the army’s advance, according to the reporter.