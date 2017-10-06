ص 11:11 2017/10/6

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammoudeh al-Sabbagh said that Syria has always welcomed all Arab states and the continuous visits confirm the rightfulness of its stances and decisions.

Al-Sabbagh was speaking during a meeting with the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Secretary General Fayez Al Shawabkeh on Wednesday. He noted to the change in the international stances towards Syria and intentions to restore bilateral relations with it due to divulging facts and the victories and achievements made by the Syrian army and its allies in fighting international terrorism.

For his part, al-Shawabkeh underlined the importance of Syria’s political representation and key role in the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union which stands by it in its war against terrorism

